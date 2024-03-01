CNN —

Florida officials mislabeled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the “highly probable” cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.

Kane Mitchell, 30, and Luke Comiskey, 31, died in April 2022 after consuming fentanyl-laced drugs one of them bought from a man he’d allegedly met a day earlier.

The two friends were from the Dublin area and living together in Pinellas Park, near St. Petersburg. Their employer discovered their bodies in their apartment while checking on them after they missed work, the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

A Florida funeral home shipped the men’s remains to Ireland, according to a letter from a Florida medical examiner’s office. One was cremated and the other was not, per the families’ wishes.

But in July, three months after their deaths, the men’s families noticed discrepancies in the autopsy reports that led authorities to discover an error in the labeling of the remains, the letter said.

The men’s families then realized that Mitchell’s remains had been buried in Comiskey’s family plot in Dublin, according to correspondence between authorities in Florida and an Irish consulate general. They also learned that Comiskey, not Mitchell, had been cremated.

CNN recently learned of the mix-up from a law enforcement source who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak with the media about the case. A CNN request under open-records law revealed documents confirming the mix-up, including letters from the Irish consulate in Atlanta to the medical examiner’s office and investigators involved in the case.

The men’s identification was done correctly when they were first discovered, but the error likely occurred when their tags “were crossed up” in subsequent labeling, William Pellan, director of Investigations at the District Six Medical Examiner Office, wrote in an August 2022 letter to the consulate general of Ireland in Atlanta, which oversees the southeastern US.

The men shared an apartment in Pinellas Park, near St. Petersburg, Florida.

As a result, it’s highly likely that the cremated remains, initially believed to be of Kane Mitchell, were those of Luke Comiskey, the August 2022 letter said.

“Our office is very remorseful about the tragedy of this situation,” Pellan wrote.

“Obviously they have been through a lot of late with the loss of their family member and subsequent misidentification and burial of his remains in Luke Comiskey’s plot,” the letter said.

One victim met the alleged drug dealer a day before the men died

CNN has reached out to the families of both victims. The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it’s “aware of the case” and is providing consular assistance. A spokesperson declined to provide additional information, saying the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.

It’s unclear how long Luke and Mitchell had lived in Florida or where they worked.

The man who police allege sold the drugs, James Richard Peoples III, 35, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.

Peoples exchanged text messages with one of the victims, and said he’d get him “powder” – a term he acknowledged usually refers to cocaine, according to an arrest affidavit from Pinellas Park police. He admitted he drove to the victims’ apartment and sold narcotics, but denied providing the fentanyl, the arrest affidavit said.

The public defender’s office, which is representing Peoples, declined to comment. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 18.

The mix-up of the men’s remains was discovered three months later

The documents revealed bits and pieces of what happened in the wake of the men’s deaths.

In the August 2022 letter, the District Six Medical Examiner Office said it assigned case numbers to each victim after police alerted them to the deaths.

“Per the desires and at the direction of the families, arrangements were made for both decedents to be transferred to Ireland for services and final disposition,” the letter said. “Both decedents were released from the Medical Examiner Office to a local funeral home in St. Petersburg, Florida, on April 27, 2022.”

After a toxicology report listed fentanyl toxicity as the cause of death for both, the medical examiner’s office emailed the autopsy reports to the respective families in July 2022.