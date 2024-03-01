CNN —

Two people have been charged after they allegedly dumped a “fine red powder” over the US Constitution’s display case at the National Archives, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Donald Zepeda, 35, and Jackson Green, 27, were charged with felony destruction of government property, according to a department news release. They have not yet entered a formal plea to the charges.

A video posted to X shows the two men standing in front of the coated encasement and giving a speech regarding climate change. Prosecutors say those two people are Green and Zepeda.