CNN —

Time is running out for Elizabeth Goldman to have one more baby with the uterus she received in a transplant two years ago. Her IVF treatments were halted after a state Supreme Court ruling last month, and it’s a delay she says her family can’t afford.

When she was 14, she was told that she had been born without a uterus and that she would never get pregnant.

“I was told that it would basically be impossible,” said Goldman, who has a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome that affects the reproductive system. “I always dreamed of carrying my own baby, so I was completely heartbroken.”

Years later, when Goldman married her husband, Timmy, she was convinced she would never be able to carry his baby.