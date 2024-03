CNN —

The Brit Awards – the top prize in music in the United Kingdom – is unfolding in London on Saturday, and some of the biggest names from pop to rock from around the world are hoping to walk away with a statuette or three.

English singer-songwriter RAYE leads the contenders and has the most nominations ever at the Brits, with seven. Her debut album “My 21st Century Blues” earned high praise last year, and that is reflected in her multiple nods, including artist of the year, album of the year and best new artist, as well as R&B act and pop act. RAYE also already won the songwriter of the year award ahead of the ceremony.

Along with RAYE, the artist of the year nominees include Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Jessie Ware, Little Simz and Olivia Dean, marking a significant improvement from last year’s crop of contenders, which didn’t include a singe female-identifying act.

In the best new artist category, RAYE is joined by Mahalia, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes.

Rachel Agatha Keen, aka RAYE, performing in 2023. Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

The Brit Awards event, taking place at the O2 Arena in London, is being hosted by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo. Announced performers set to take the stage include Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, RAYE, Tate McRae, Jungle and more. Minogue is also set to receive the coveted global icon award.

Below find a complete list of nominees. Winners will be indicated in bold.

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”

Cassio, Raye, D-Block, “Prada”

Central Cee, “Let Go”

Dave, Central Cee, “Sprinter”

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night Away”

Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed”

J Hus, Drake, “Who Told You”

Kenya Grace, “Strangers”

Lewis Capaldi, “Wish You the Best”

PinkPantheress, “Boys a Liar”

RAYE, 070 Shake, “Escapism” *WINNER

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry, “Dancing is Healing”

Stormzy, Debbie, “Firebabe”

Switch Disco, Ella Henderson, “React”

Venbee, Goddard, “Messy in Heaven”

Album of the Year

Blur, “The Ballad of Darren”

J Hus, “Beautiful and Brutal Yard”

Little Simz, “No Thank You”

RAYE, “My 21st Century Blues”

Young Fathers, “Heavy Heavy”

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE *WINNER

Yussef Dayes

Blur performing in France in 2023. Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One and K-Trap

Jungle *WINNER

Young Fathers

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon *WINNER

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

British rapper Little Simz performs on stage during a concert at the NorthSide 2023 Music Festival, in Aarhus, Denmark, on June 2, 2023. Helle Arensbak/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/Getty Images

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris *WINNER

Fred Again

Romy

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE *WINNER

SAULT

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz