CNN —

The second-largest fire in Texas history continues to burn Thursday, with the deadly blaze – already bigger than Rhode Island – and several others destroying scores of homes in the state’s panhandle and killing thousands of cattle.

At least one person has died as a result of one of five large fires, the largest of which is the Smokehouse Creek Fire, an almost 900,000 acre blaze in Texas and Oklahoma that began Monday.

According to her family, Joyce Blankenship. 83, died at her home in Stinnett. County officials there confirmed there was a fatality due to a wildfire but released no information about the victim.

A resident in the town of Fritch said they had to escape one of the wildfires quickly but not before taking care of their elderly neighbors. “Our main concern was getting them out first. We were the last ones out,” Frank Probst said.

Probst’s family wasn’t able to grab any of their belongings before they had to rush to safety, he told CNN.

“It happened so quick. By the time the evacuation sirens went off, it was too late,” he said. “We just jumped in the car and took off.”

In addition to the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which has burned 850,000 acres in just Texas, the Windy Deuce Fire in that state has burned 142,000 acres and the Grape Vine Creek Fire has charred 30,000 acres. Two other fires have burned 2,500 or fewer acres each.