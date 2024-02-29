CNN —

An Alabama House bill aimed at protecting in vitro fertilization treatments advanced on Thursday, just a day after being introduced, as state lawmakers raced to respond to the state Supreme Court ruling that prompted IVF clinics to pause parts of treatments and left many families in limbo.

The bill, known as HB 237, passed out of the chamber with a vote of 94-6 with 3 abstentions. Sponsored by Republican Rep. Terri Collins, the bill “would provide civil and criminal immunity to persons providing goods and services related to in vitro fertilization except acts or omission that are intentional and not arising from or related to IVF services,” according to the synopsis.

A companion bill, SB 159, is being debated in the state Senate Thursday afternoon. Lawmakers in favor of the measures hope to have legislation prepared for Republican Gov. Kay Ivey’s approval sometime next week.

The bills came less than a week after an unprecedented state Supreme Court ruling said frozen embryos are children and those who destroy them can be held liable for wrongful death. The ruling alarmed patients, health care providers and reproductive rights advocates in the state and beyond, who warned the ruling will send liability costs skyrocketing for IVF clinics and make it more difficult for parents struggling with fertility to have babies.

In vitro fertilization is a common treatment for couples struggling with fertility issues, and about 2% of the US population was conceived using IVF.

During the treatment, an egg is removed from a woman’s body and combined with sperm inside a laboratory before being implanted, said Dr. Eve Feinberg, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. The embryos can be frozen for genetic testing or to keep them viable for use in the future.

In response to the ruling, Alabama legislators have pushed forward five IVF-related bills in the state Senate and House.

To be put into law, a bill must be passed by both the House and Senate and then signed into law by the governor. The Alabama Senate, House and governorship are all controlled by Republicans.

Even after a bill passes, it’s unclear how IVF clinics will respond and whether they will restart treatments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.