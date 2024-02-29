CNN —

Today is February 29, a leap day that occurs every four years to keep our calendar in sync with the seasons. Without the extra days, the summer we generally experience in June would eventually arrive in December after several centuries.

1. Gaza

Gaza has surpassed the grim milestone of 30,000 deaths since Israel’s war with Hamas began in October, according to the health ministry in the besieged enclave. The towering figure underscores the horrific ordeal for Palestinians in the territory, during which Israel’s bombing and ground campaigns have displaced the vast majority of the population and put more than 2 million people at “imminent risk” of famine, the United Nations said. The US is now looking into poss