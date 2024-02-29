CNN —

Paul Pogba has been suspended from soccer for four years, it was announced Thursday, after testing positive for a banned substance in August 2023, according to Reuters.

The Juventus star was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (NADO Italia) in September last year.

Following the provisional ban, NADO Italia said that testosterone, which can be used to increase athletic endurance, was detected in the midfielder’s system after Juventus beat Udinese 3-0. Pogba was on the bench as an unused substitute.

Following Thursday’s decision, Pogba said he will appeal – stating he would “never do anything to enhance [his] performance.”

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” the French midfielder said on Instagram.

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations,” he said.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

NADO Italia declined to comment when contacted by CNN Sport following Pogba’s suspension Thursday.

CNN has reached out to Juventus and Pogba’s agency for comment.