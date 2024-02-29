CNN —

It turns out Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s “emo” look was never a phase after all.

The six-time All-Star turned plenty of heads when he showed up sporting a new look at this season’s NBA media day in October and it appears his emo era is far from over.

Adding to his impressive on-court CV, Butler can now add music video star to his resume after appearing in Fall Out Boy’s ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ video released Wednesday.

A play on Pete Wentz’s name – Fall Out Boy’s bassist – Butler is seen as Heat Wentz in the video.

The 34-year-old forward is once again sporting what has become an iconic straightened fringe – however, this time swapping his Miami Heat uniform for a purple cowboy suit with gold detailing and gold boots.

Dancing, lip syncing and playing the guitar, Butler looks like a seasoned vet in front of the camera and this appearance will live long in the memory of NBA fans.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, laugh it up,” Butler told reporters during the NBA media day before the season tipped off. “I’m emo. This is my emotional state, I’m at one with my emotions, so this is what you get.”

Butler will switch back to his usual attire for the Heat’s next game when they face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in a repeat of last season’s NBA Finals.

In his emo season, Butler is averaging 21.5 points to go alongside 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.