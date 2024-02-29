CNN —

University of Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark announced Thursday she has decided to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft,” Clark said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Clark, who is on the precipice of becoming college basketball’s all-time leading scorer, has a year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa – my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.

“Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old surpassed Lynette Woodward for the most points scored in major women’s college basketball history. Earlier this season, Clark passed Kelsey Plum to become the NCAA women’s basketball all-time leading scorer.

Her newest record encompasses the time both before and after the NCAA’s sponsor of women’s sports.

Clark could further etch her name in the history books needing 18 points to pass Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring record of 3,667 points. She can do that when the Hawkeyes host Ohio State on Sunday in the team’s regular season finale.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Iowa Athletics said head coach Lisa Bluder and other players would discuss Clark’s decision at the team’s scheduled media availability on Friday.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on April 15.