Washington CNN —

Former President Donald Trump has appealed an Illinois judge’s decision that disqualified him from the state’s upcoming Republican primary ballot.

﻿The ruling from Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter, an elected Democrat, concluded that Trump is barred from office under the 14th Amendment because he engaged in the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The case landed in court after the Illinois State Board of Elections dismissed the challenge due to lack of jurisdiction. A retired Republican judge who was hired by the panel to hear evidence in the case concluded that Trump engaged in insurrection – but that only courts, and not the board, had the power to remove him from the ballot.

The GOP primary in delegate-rich Illinois is on March 19. Ballots have been printed and early voting is already underway. The surprise court ruling this week throws into question whether votes cast for Trump will be counted.

Porter issued her decision Wednesday night and paused the decision for two days, so Trump could appeal. Notably, she did not pause the ruling beyond that window. Trump’s lawyers asked her on Thursday to extend the pause until all of their potential appeals are exhausted in Illinois courts.