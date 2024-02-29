Migrants link arms with each other as they wade into the Rio Grande River with intentions to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas, on February 24.
Migrants link arms with each other as they wade into the Rio Grande River with intentions to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas, on February 24, 2024.
Cheney Orr/Reuters
CNN  — 

A federal judge in Austin, Texas, ordered the state government Thursday to suspend enforcement of a controversial law that would allow state law enforcement agents to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.

“If allowed to procced, SB 4 could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws,” Judge David Alan Ezra wrote, granting a preliminary injunction against the law.

The judge rejected the state’s argument that the current influx of migrants across the