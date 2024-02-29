CNN —

Manuel Rocha, the former US ambassador to Bolivia accused of acting as a secret foreign agent of Cuba, said in court Thursday that he plans to plead guilty to charges, according to his court docket.

Rocha, 73, is charged with several counts, including acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government, wire fraud and making false statements to investigators. Prosecutors have alleged that the former American diplomat acted as a “covert agent of Cuba’s intelligence services” for decades.

During a hearing in Miami Thursday, Rocha and prosecutors “announce[d] the Defendant will be changing his plea,” according to the court docket. Rocha pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

The court record does not give any information about what charges Rocha pla