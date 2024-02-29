A deadly incident at a food distribution site in Gaza, in which dozens of Palestinians were killed, has added additional urgency to ceasefire talks – but could also complicate them, President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday. “We’re checking that out right now, there are two competing versions of what happened. I don’t have an answer yet,” the president told CNN’s Arlette Saenz at the White House. Asked if he was worried the incident would complicate negotiations, he responded: “Oh, I know it will.” At least 100 people were killed at the distribution site after Israeli forces opened fire while civilians were waiting for food, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said. The Israel Defense Forces said “the incident is under review.” The situation “gives even added urgency to the process,” a senior administration official told CNN. For weeks, senior members of Biden’s national security team have been intimately involved in facilitating negotiations between Israel and Hamas that would prompt a weeks-long pause in fighting and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. It would mark the first cessation in the war since late November. Biden himself said this week that he was hopeful a ceasefire could be in place by next Monday. The White House said Wednesday that the president continues to feel “optimistic” about that timeline. More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s war with Hamas began October 7, the health ministry there said. A spokesperson for the National Security Council said the White House is looking into the incident, calling it “serious.” “We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families. This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire. We continue to work day and night to achieve that outcome,” the spokesperson said. Biden on Thursday continued to express optimism that a deal on the hostages and a potential ceasefire could be reached soon, but perhaps not as soon as he originally hoped. “Hope springs eternal,” Biden said. “I was on the telephone with people in the region, I’m still – probably not by Monday but I’m hopeful.” This is a breaking story and will be updated.