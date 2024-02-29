Editor’s Note: Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

For many years, American voters maintained a reputation of caring little about what happens in other countries.

Back in 2010, the veteran editor of Foreign Affairs magazine, Jim Hoge, noted that “for a long span of time, 100, 150, 200 years,” the US public has been “mostly disinterested, or least only casually interested in what is going on in the rest of the world.”

It’s now time to retire that reputation.

Proof that American voters have not only awakened to the world but have become profoundly interested and concerned about what goes on beyond US borders is everywhere – from the Democratic primary in Michigan, where critics of President Joe Biden’s support for Israel voted “uncommitted,” aiming to pressure him into changing his policies, to the Republican primary, where challenger Nikki Haley is lambasting former President Donald Trump and his “bone-chilling” comments that he would encourage Russia to invade NATO allies because of shortfalls in the allies’ defense spending.

Increasingly, 2024 is becoming a foreign policy election.

Even on domestic policy, one of the top issues is immigration, an area where foreign and domestic policy intersect.

The two men likely to face off, Biden and Trump, have sharper disagreements about America’s role in the world, and about US foreign policy, than the nominees of the two major parties in any election in memory. Perhaps that’s one reason why voters are focusing on world affairs. The difference between the candidates is less about specific policies than about a fundamental belief about what the United States