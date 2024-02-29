Editor’s Note: Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) is a global affairs analyst. He is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former spokesperson for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He is a regular contributor to CNN Opinion. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

Few places ooze the pain Ukrainians have been subjected to over the decades more than Lychakiv Cemetery in the western city of Lviv.

Among its rolling hills you’ll find the final resting places of many of the figures of Ukrainian independence – from renowned poet Ivan Franko, to composer Volodymyr Ivasiuk, whose mutilated body was found hung from a tree in 1979, a widely-believed victim of KGB brutality.

These days, Lychakiv has become the burial ground for hundreds of service men and women killed in the most recent wave of Russian aggression. The sense of pain is palpable. When I visited the cemetery a few weeks ago, howling winter winds competed with the heartbreaking sound of wailing mothers and wives mourning the loss of their loved ones. Many of the downed fighters are in their 20s — in the prime of their lives.

I’ve been coming to Lychakiv since the early weeks of the war to get a better sense of the human cost. Amid the high-level diplomatic wrangling over long range ATACMS missiles and F-16 jets, this is the true face of the conflict that often gets neglected in international headlines.

Here in Ukraine, the losses are so vast that they touch pretty much every family, contributing to the sense of weariness that has covered the country like a cold blanket of snow.

It’s time the West recognized the human cost of the war – not only the deaths but also the injuries, displacement and tearing apart of the social fabric brought by massive dislocation. My friends in the medical profession speak of a coming catastrophic tsunami of mental health problems once soldiers return from the battlefield en masse.

With no end in sight to the war and with Lychakiv and other cemeteries bursting at the seams, officials are forced to make room for fresh graves. While the number of war dead has, until recently, remained a tightly-held state secret — President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday pegged the number at 31,000, far below the 70,000 cited by US officials last August — it is those who’ve been silenced who remind us of the amount of blood spilled in the fight to push back Russian forces.