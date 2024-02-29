Editor’s Note: Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University. He is the author and editor of 25 books, including The New York Times bestseller “Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past” (Basic Books). The views expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion on CNN.

Mitch McConnell has bowed to political reality and announced that he is relinquishing his role as leader of Senate Republicans. McConnell took to the floor of the Senate on Wednesday and made public his plans to give up one of the most powerful positions in Washington.

Julian Zelizer CNN

In his speech, he mentioned the tragedy that recently struck his family with the death of his sister-in-law, sister to his wife Elaine Chao. (Chao served as transportation secretary under former President Donald Trump, before quitting the post following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.)

McConnell noted as well that he had turned 82 just last week and suggested that his time at the helm had simply run out. “One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” he said.

It’s also important to take note of the recent health challenges McConnell has faced — including episodes in which he froze mid-sentence in front of television cameras — which might also have hastened his decision to step aside.

But make no mistake: The announcement that he’s leaving his powerful perch also reflects McConnell’s realization that he is no longer in step with his increasingly fractious and Trump-oriented Republican caucus. News that he is stepping aside comes just a few weeks after suffering an embarrassingly large number of defections on a vote he had backed to fund aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

A clear-eyed assessment of the political landscape surely would have accelerated his decision. McConnell didn’t overtly say so, but it wasn’t hard to read the message between the lines of his speech. “Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular time. I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them,” he told his fellow senators.