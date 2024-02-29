Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 1, 2024

Today on CNN 10 we cover elections both domestic and abroad, focusing on US democratic primaries in Michigan and parliamentary elections in Iran. Then, we bring you the latest updates on the Smokehouse Creek wildfire in Texas, a historic blaze that’s already scorched more than 1 million acres of land. Finally, see the small hole a furry neighbor just bear-ly squeezed through as it hibernated underneath a North Carolina resident’s home. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Odysseus is the first US made spacecraft to land on the moon in how many years?

2. Who was the first Black woman to become a judge in the US?

3. This past weekend marked two years since Russia escalated its war into a full-scale invasion of what country?

4. We highlighted this story where scientists confirmed the discovery of a new species in what country?

5. “Inside Safe” is a new program that’s aiming to help provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness in which city?

6. In a southwest England town, thousands were evacuated after the discovery of what?

7. What’s the name of the fire this week that torched more than one million acres of land?

8. It is believed to be the first time since the pandemic that tourists have returned to North Korea. Which country were these tourists from?

9. This school in Nashville, Tennessee, became the first HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to have a gymnastics program?

10. Which state had primaries this week that raised concerns to President Biden as some progressives and Arab American Democrats issued an “uncommitted” protest vote?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10