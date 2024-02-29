Shares of New York Community Bank (NYCB) fell by as much as 20% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the beleaguered regional lender said in a filing it had identified “material weakness” in the company’s controls. The bank also announced that Alessandro DiNello, its recently appointed executive chairman, will be the new president and CEO, effective immediately. The announcement comes just one month after NYCB reported it would be slashing dividends after reporting a surprise loss of $252 million last quarter, compared to a $172 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2022. That caused the stock to plunge, bringing it to its lowest level since 1997. Amid the selloff, the company sought to reassure depositors and investors by notifying them that deposits were stable and had increased slightly in the last quarter of 2023. Thursday’s update is likely to invite new questions regarding the strength of the bank. The problems management identified had to do with “internal loan review, resulting from ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities.” Such language mirrors post-mortem reports of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — both failed a year ago. NYCB did not respond to CNN’s request for a comment. The lender also announced it is delaying the release of its required annual financial disclosures, known as a 10-K, to focus on addressing the issues it identified. This story is developing and will be updated.