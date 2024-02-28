CNN —

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been cleared of wrongdoing after an external investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior, the Formula One team’s parent company, Red Bull GMBH, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The independent investigation was launched by Red Bull in February after Horner was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior towards a member of the racing team, allegations the 50-year-old had denied.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” the statement read.

“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Horner became Red Bull team principal in 2005, making him the youngest in Formula One.

Horner is one of the most successful team principals in F1 history. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

He is regarded as one of the most successful team principals in F1 history after overseeing seven drivers’ championships. Last season, the team defended its constructor championship crown – the team’s sixth under Horner – with six races to spare.

The Formula One season gets underway in Bahrain on Saturday.

Red Bull again appears to be head and shoulders above its competition for the upcoming season after several scintillating test sessions in Bahrain, with the independent investigation evidently not hampering the team’s preparations.