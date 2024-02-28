CNN —

Clark-mania is in full swing – and then some.

Known for her unerring sharpshooting ability from deep, the 22-year-old Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest names ever in college sports as she became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball.

Meanwhile, her popularity away from the court knows no bounds.

Clark’s University of Iowa jerseys and shirts are online retailer Fanatics’ top-selling college athlete edition since it began selling collegiate athletic apparel in 2022, the website told CNN. She’s also inked deals with Gatorade, Nike and State Farm, among others, recently.

With just two games remaining in the college regular season, Clark has an opportunity to go one step further as she sits within touching distance of the all-time scoring record in men’s or women’s NCAA basketball, set by the late Pete Maravich who played at Louisiana State from 1967 to 1970.

Clark’s success at the collegiate level has earned her the moniker ‘Ponytail Pete’ – an homage to Maravich’s ‘Pistol’ nickname.

Since exploding into the wider public conscious with her unbelievable play throughout March Madness and eventual spat with LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese last year, Clark has developed into the dominant force in college basketball – both men’s and women’s – and her arrival in the WNBA is more a case of when, not if.

Clark celebrates with her teammates after breaking Kelsey Plum's scoring record. Matthew Putney/AP

Supernova talent

A native of Des Moines, Iowa, her commitment to her home state university in 2020 has proven a masterstroke for Clark herself, the Hawkeyes and women’s basketball in general.

Clark was handed the reins to the Iowa offense almost immediately, averaging almost 27 points as a freshman. In her third season with the team, Iowa reached its first ever NCAA women’s basketball national championship game, though the Hawkeyes eventually lost to LSU.

One of the most impressive things about Clark’s career has been her yearly progression. This season, she is averaging just over 32 points – by far the most in her career – with a solid shooting percentage (46.5%), including almost 40% from three-point range.

Clark against Christyn Williams of the UConn Huskies during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 Women's March Madness. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Like Steph Curry in the NBA and Sabrina Ionescu in the WNBA, Clark’s ability to hit defense-breaking three-pointers from way downtown has made her an elite talent as well as a social media darling.

A prime example of her skillset came in her record-breaking moment, pulling up from almost the halfcourt logo with no hesitation, a maneuver which she’s used with regularity and has fans gushing over her unique skillset.

Despite the attention, Clark has remained grounded, according to long-time Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen.

Jensen remembers Clark saying, “Now, what else can we do?” moments after becoming the all-time top scorer in collegiate women’s basketball.

Jensen (left) said that Clark (right) was at the forefront of making sure Iowa remained motivated in practice the day after her record-breaking game against Michigan. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA Today Network

Clark’s popularity is not uncommon among former collegiate stars. Zion Williamson, Kelsey Plum, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Allen Iverson, Brittney Griner and Shaquille O’Neal all entered their respective NBA and WNBA Drafts after having become national darlings in the NCAA.

What is arguably unique about Clark’s popularity is that that her journey, social media clips and her possible WNBA home are being followed more closely than many of her current male peers on a collegiate level.

If she is to declare for the WNBA Draft after this season – she has a fifth year of NCAA eligibility because of the Covid-19 pandemic – Clark will likely play for the Indiana Fever after the team won the lottery for the No. 1 overall pick.

For a league often in the shadow of its male counterpart, Clark could help open new possibilities in terms of marketing and opportunities for the WNBA to grow.

Following the first of its kind three-point competition at this year’s All-Star Game – with NBA pitted against WNBA in ‘Stephen vs. Sabrina’ – some are suggesting an expansion of the format, with Clark thrust in.

“Let’s get the four best shooters on the planet,” NBA Hall of Famer and former three-point specialist Reggie Miller said during the 2024 All-Star Game.

“Let’s get Damian Lillard and Steph as a team vs. Sabrina and, possibly if she decides to come out (of college), Caitlin Clark, who’s another great sharpshooter. How about those two against Steph and Dame? I would love to see that.”

Clark signs an autograph after becoming the all-time NCAA women's college basketball top scorer. Matthew Putney/AP

What is undeniable are the eyeballs Clark has brought to college women’s basketball. Every one of her Iowa games is attended by almost 15,000 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, mostly there seemingly to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

The cameras follow Clark’s every move during Iowa games, whether on the court or not, as most are there to see what is likely to be her final few games for the team. Even with all that attention, Jensen outlined the joy she plays with.