CNN —

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Wednesday aimed at curbing foreign governments’ ability to buy Americans’ sensitive personal information such as heath and geolocation data, according to senior US officials.

The move marks a rare policy effort to address a longstanding US national security concern: the ease with which anyone, including a foreign intelligence services, can legally buy Americans’ data and then use the information for espionage, hacking and blackmail. The issue, a senior Justice Department official told reporters this week, is a “growing threat to our national security.”

The executive order will give the Justice Department the authority to regulate commercial transactions that “pose an unacceptable risk” to national security by, for example, giving a foreign power large-scale access to Americans’ personal data, the Justice Department official said. The department will also issue regulations that require better protection of sensitive government information,