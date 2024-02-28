Editor’s Note: Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and a member of the USA Today board of contributors. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

On Monday, a vigil was held at the University of Georgia (UGA) for Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was found dead on Thursday after jogging on campus. She died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the local coroner.

The suspect in her killing is an undocumented migrant from Venezuela, which has resulted in a renewed firestorm over illegal immigration. Congressional Republican lawmakers have called for an immigration crackdown, and former President Donald Trump has denounced the suspect as a “monster.”

Riley’s death is a tragic loss to her family and community. The conflation of her killing with a migrant crime wave, however, is misplaced. At risk of being lost in this controversy are the basic tenets of American justice. Riley’s alleged killer is not representative of immigrants, nor do we even know yet if he is guilty. Any narrative that portrays undocumented immigrants generally as violent criminals is harmful and inaccurate.

Riley’s suspected killer, José Antonio Ibarra, is so far, just that – a suspect. While he faces felony murder, false imprisonment and other charges, he is still entitled to the presumption of innocence. This is the cornerstone of our criminal justice system. Under our Constitution, Ibarra is entitled to due process as well, like any other person on US soil.

The Supreme Court has extended such protections specifically to undocumented people based on the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. Any rush to judgement regarding Ibarra is trampling on these principles.

Early reporting on Ibarra has found that he was arrested in 2022 after entering the US illegally and then released. He was later arrested by New York City police and charged “with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation,” according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and again released. But these facts, along with the circumstances of Riley’s killing, do not mean that Ibarra should become the poster boy for undocumented migrants.

Study after study has found no conclusive link between immigrants and crime. In 2023 Stanford University researchers found that such a connection was “mythical” and unsupported by 140 years of data.

A 2020 Princeton University study found that undocumented immigrants in Texas tended to have fewer felony arrests than legal residents. In New York City, which has seen the arrival of 170,000 unauthorized migrants since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing them to the city in April 2022, there has been no surge in crime in that period.