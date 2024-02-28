Disney and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries have combined their digital streaming and television businesses in India to form an entertainment behemoth worth some $8.5 billion. Reliance Industries has agreed to invest around $1.4 billion into the joint venture, which merges Reliance’s Viacom18 with Disney’s Star India, reaching more than 750 million viewers in the country, the companies said in a statement Thursday. Reliance will own just over 63% of the new entity, mostly through Viacom18, with Disney holding the rest, according to the statement. Ambani’s wife Nita M. Ambani will be the chairperson of the joint venture. This is a developing story and will be updated.