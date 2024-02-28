CNN —

Ryan Gosling isn’t just Ken, he’s also now officially a celebrated singer.

It was announced Wednesday that the “Barbie” star will perform the movie’s hit song “I’m Just Ken,” along with collaborator Mark Ronson at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Producers of the Oscars appear to be leaning to star power at this year’s show.

“I’m Just Ken” is up for best original song as Gosling is competing in the best supporting actor category.

And it’s not the only “Barbie” song up for the sought after award.

“What Was I Made For?” from the soundtrack is also nominated and will be performed by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell. The song recently snagged a song of the year Grammy.

Jon Batiste is among the scheduled performers at the Academy Awards. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Jon Batiste is set to perform “It Never Went Away” from the film “American Symphony,” while Becky G will hit the stage with “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”

Scott George and the Osage Singers are set to perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.