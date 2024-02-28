CNN —

February 29, 2024



Today on CNN 10, we cover the Smokehouse Creek Fire raging through the Texas Panhandle, one of the largest fires in the state’s history. Then we travel to North Korea, where a group of Russian tourists became the first foreigners to visit the “hermit kingdom” in years. And, we get to know one history-making gymnast at Fisk University, an HBCU in Tennessee that is working to make the sport more inclusive. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.



