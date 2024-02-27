CNN —

For decades, Bill May has dreamed of competing at the Olympics. It’s not athletic ability which has prevented him from achieving that goal to date, but a far more fundamental issue: he’s a man.

Until recently, male artistic swimmers have been excluded from competing at the Olympics, though a rule change announced just over a year ago means that May, a 45-year-old veteran of the sport, can finally fulfill his lifelong ambition.

“There is nothing in the world that could ever be bad right now,” he tells CNN Sport, understandably elated after the USA’s qualification for this year’s Games in Paris. “Everything is beautiful, amazing, wonderful. We’re going to the Olympics.”

Few athletes will be more deserving of their place at this year’s Games, which get underway in July, than May, and few will have had such an onerous, circuitous path to get there.

Precisely 20 years ago, with men still banned from artistic swimming, May watched from the side of the pool as the US team won bronze in Athens.

He stepped away from the sport after that, joining the Cirque du Soleil in its water production, “O.” That was his life for the next 10 years, at least until his competitive career was handed a lifeline.

Bill May is set to compete at his first Olympics later this year at the age of 45. Nick Didlick/AP

When male athletes were granted permission to compete at the world championships in 2015, May once again found himself switching lanes. He became the inaugural winner of the mixed duet technical event alongside Christina Jones that year, and is now, finally, set to compete at the pinnacle of his sport.

In December 2022, World Aquatics announced that up to two male artistic swimmers from the teams of eight would be able to compete at the Paris Olympics.

“This is something that I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” says May. “This is that one more thing to add to my list of dreams that continue to come true.

“I feel like my life is a cliché. This sport has given me so much, and now – to have the absolute dream of going to the Olympic Games – this is something that no one in the world could ever pass up, even just to try.”

Artistic swimming, known as synchronized swimming before a name change in 2017, has a long and complicated history when it comes to male participation in the sport.

Popularized in the United States in the first half of the 20th century, men were an established part of artistic swimming’s formative years.

However, male competitors were later seen to be at odds with the sport due to certain physical characteristics: they were heavier, less flexible – finding leg extensions more difficult – and less buoyant than their female counterparts.