A Michigan court has affirmed the removal of Kristina Karamo as the state’s Republican Party chair, in a move that could settle a bitter leadership dispute just days before the party’s convention this weekend.

In a preliminary injunction issued Tuesday, Kent County Circuit Court Judge J. Joseph Rossi said Karamo was properly removed from her position on January 6, when Michigan’s GOP state committee voted to oust her, and that any actions she has taken since then on behalf of the party were “void and have no effect.” Tuesday’s ruling, a copy of which was published by NBC News, also prevents Karamo from representing herself as chair of the Michigan Republican State Committee or conducting business on behalf of the party.

Tuesday’s development was a victory for Pete Hoekstra, a former ambassador and congressman who has been recognized by the Republican National Committee and former President Donald Trump as the rightful chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

“The MIGOP State Committee, the RNC, President Trump and now a court of law have all reviewed the January 6th meeting and there is unanimous agreement that the former Chair was properly removed, and I was elected as the n