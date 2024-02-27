Editor’s Note: Sophia A. Nelson is an award-winning author and journalist. She is a former House Republican Government Reform and Oversight Investigative Committee Counsel. The views expressed in this commentary are hers. View more opinion at CNN.

It’s always been a hard sell for Donald Trump to claim that he is getting strong support among Black voters. In 2016, he garnered a dismal 6% of the Black vote and only managed to increase that to 8% in 2020, according to an analysis of “validated voters” conducted by Pew Research.

It’s not a great boast for a political party founded as an anti-slavery, pro-abolition party in 1854. And a party that, up through the presidency of Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, carried the lion’s share of Black voters in the south and around the nation.

Fast forward to 2024, and the former president seems to be courting Black voters to return to the party — well kinda — in a very unusual and very offensive way to this Black female conservative former Republican.

At the Black Conservative Federation gala in South Carolina last Friday, Trump received the “Champion of Black America” award. In his lengthy address, Trump went into a monologue of unorthodox — and some would say outright racist — comments about Black people and his supposedly unique connection to them.

“I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” Trump said. “I’m being indicted for you, the American people. I’m being indicted for you, the Black population.”

He said of his Fulton County mug shot, “You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population.” The crowd, which was not entirely made up of Black conservatives but White attendees too, seemed to applaud his remarks and laugh with him as well. That truly offended me and many other Black Americans.

Wheew. Trump’s remarks are a lot to unpack. I’ll try.

Do I think Trump is right that there are some Black voters of a certain age and socioeconomic demographic in America who feel unfairly targeted, profiled or vilified by the criminal justice system in America? Absolutely. Do I think that those same voters, or those who have lost their voting rights due to having felonies on their record, feel some sympathy for Trump’s plight? I do. I heard it firsthand this summer in the Black hair salon I go to weekly.