Just over two years after they strongarmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi into an exceptional U-turn, India’s protesting farmers are back on the streets – and this time the stakes are higher.

For about two weeks now, thousands of angry farmers have gathered at the borders of India’s capital to demand higher fixed prices for their crops, just weeks before a nationwide election that is expected to see Modi clinch a rare third term in power.

A heavy security presence has so far prevented the farmers from marching on New Delhi and violent clashes have seen police fire tear gas and water cannons. Tensions rose further last week after the death of a protester near the Punjab border, according to the state’s chief minister, who has ordered a probe into the case.

The scene is reminiscent of 2021, when in a rare break from his uncompromising leadership style, Modi repealed controversial laws aimed at modernizing the agricultural sector following more than a year of mass farmers’ protests.

Modi promised “a fresh start,” agreeing to meet the farmers’ demands and work with them to move forward.

But the farmers say those promises were broken, and this time, they will not return home until their demands are met.

The confrontation, analysts say, has sewn apprehension in the highest echelons of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is wary of antagonizing the farmers – one of the country’s most influential voting blocs – ahead of an expected May election.

With the BJP facing a fractured opposition that is yet to present a clear candidate for prime minister, the farmers have emerged as the strongest threat to the ruling party, some analysts say.

And if protests grow closer to the scale seen in 2021, it could become a bigger issue for Modi.

“Right now, it looks like there is only one opposition – the farmers,” said economist Devinder Sharma. “Politics is unpredictable, but it is very important for the unions and the government to come to a solution.”

Same demands

Sangha Gurpreet remembers the day he abandoned his field for a protest site in November 2020, watching as it swelled in size over the next year.

“I was part of that struggle for 13 months,” the activist and farmer said of the historic protests that jolted Indian society and started a nationwide discussion about the country’s agriculture workers.

Those protests began after the BJP introduced three new laws it insisted would fix a system plagued with problems.

The farming laws aimed to loosen the rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce that protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades. But farmers said market forces could push prices even lower, and smaller farmers would find it hard to negotiate favorable deals with corporate giants.

Gurpreet was among hundreds of thousands of farmers from India’s northern states – Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh – that demanded the dismissal of the laws. They stayed on the streets through a harsh winter, scorching summer and a global pandemic until Modi finally backed down and promised to work with them to come to an agreement.

It was a massive victory for the farmers, who pushed the Indian leader into a rare and uncharacteristic climbdown.

And Gurpreet says they are prepared to do it again.

“This is not about new demands. These were given to the government and have either already been agreed to in writing, promised in their election manifesto, or announced in public speeches,” he said. “There was nothing left for us to do but come onto the roads and request the government to give us what we want.”

CNN has contacted the BJP for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who has held talks with protest leaders, previously told reporters the government believes a “peaceful” solution will be found soon.

Farmers’ plight

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 55% of India’s 1.4 billion citizens, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, a trust established by the country’s Department of Commerce to promote Indian products and services.