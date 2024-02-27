CNN —

Ariana Grande is sharing some of her thoughts about the sensational headlines that emerged over the past year related to her private life.

“There is an insatiable frustration, [an] inexplicable hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love,” Grande said on the Zach Sang Show in an interview posted to YouTube on Monday.

The “Yes, and?” singer didn’t name any names, but it’s worth noting that the end of her marriage to Dalton Gomez and the beginning of her current relationship with her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater were both recent topics of tabloid and media fodder.

When it comes to her upcoming album “Eternal Sunshine,” Grande admitted in the interview that some of the new songs may speak to people who perhaps have come to their own conclusions on narratives about her that the tabloid media have crafted.

“We know this about the tabloids and about the media,” she said. “We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person… We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance.”

Of course, Grande said, she has “plenty” of things that she wishes people knew. Alas, “we don’t have enough time,” she quipped.

At the end of the day, though, Grande has only gratitude for the moment she’s currently in. She’ll be starring as Glinda in the hotly anticipated “Wicked” movies, and spoke passionately about her new album in Monday’s interview.

“I feel very thankful to be so artistically fulfilled at the moment. And personally,” she said. “I can’t complain.”