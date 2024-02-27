Sydney CNN —

An Australian photographer has filed a police complaint against Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, for allegedly punching him as the superstar left a concert afterparty in Sydney in the early hours of Tuesday.

Photographer Ben McDonald, 51, told CNN he learned the singer was aboard a yacht in Sydney Harbor following her final show in the city on Monday night.

He claimed when Swift got off the boat, a security guard forced an umbrella into his face and camera, before he was punched by the star’s 71-year-old father.

Swift’s entourage was “aggressive and unprofessional,” he claimed.

In a statement to CNN, Swift’s spokesperson claimed threats had been made against a member of her staff.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” the statement said.

New South Wales Police said they are investigating an alleged assault involving a 51-year-old man and a 71-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf at 2:30 a.m. local time.

Neither man required medical treatment, police said in a statement.

Swift performed in Sydney and Melbourne for the Australia leg of her global “Eras Tour,” continuing her string of concerts across the Asia-Pacific region; earlier in February, she performed in Tokyo, and is set to perform in Singapore in March.