CNN —

The brutal killing of a beloved former student on the University of Georgia campus has left many students grappling with grief and a shattered sense of safety – all while facing a national spotlight as the suspect’s immigration status has become the focus of border policy debates.

Laken Hope Riley, an Augusta University nursing student was found dead Thursday after jogging near a lake at UGA, where she attended school until last year. Investigators said the 22-year-old was attacked and disfigured by the suspect, who allegedly dragged and hid her body in a secluded area.

The university’s pain has only been deepened by the death of another student who was found dead in a UGA dormitory the night before Riley’s killing.

“A lot of people have gone home this weekend just because it’s been a lot,” UGA student Kashanti Jones told CNN Monday. “It is very heavy being on campus. Classes are very empty.”

The suspected killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was arrested Friday and charged with felony murder, false imprisonment and kidnapping and concealing a death, jail records show. There are no signs that Ibarra knew Riley, police said.

Ibarra is accused of preventing Riley from calling 911 and “seriously disfiguring her body,” particularly her skull, during the attack, according to arrest affidavits. Medical examiners determined she died from blunt force trauma.

The violent killing has heightened safety concerns across UGA’s campus. The intramural field trails where Riley was attacked are a popular spot for running, jogging or just taking a stroll with friends, UGA student Chaston Atkins told CNN.

“This will definitely make a lot of people very wary to use those trails,” Atkins said. “One of my friends who usually jogs them, I talked to her the other day and she said, ‘I’m not going to be going up to those anytime soon, at least not alone.’”

Another student, Brenton Sykes, said many people are fearful of walking alone on campus and have been buddying up on walks. “It’s a scary time.”

UGA students leave flowers after a vigil for Laken Riley and a UGA freshman who died on campus. Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens/USA Today Network

But Atkins and Sykes said the political attention Riley’s case has attracted has been hard to ignore.

Ibarra’s status as an undocumented Venezuelan migrant is now being highlighted by several state and national GOP leaders, including former president Donald Trump, to support their calls for tighter border security – though there is little evidence indicating a connection between immigration and crime.

“I lament the idea that this whole thing is getting politicized and I really wish it didn’t have to be like that,” Sykes said.

CNN has been unable to identify an attorney for Ibarra, who is being held without bail in the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

Sorority mourns devoted friend

Hundreds gathered for a vigil at UGA Monday afternoon to mourn the lives of both students who died on campus last week, many wearing green