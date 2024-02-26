CNN —

Manhattan prosecutors are asking the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal case involving hush money payments to impose a gag order to stop the former president from publicly disparaging potential witnesses and others involved in the trial.

Trump’s comments have already resulted in hundreds of threats to the office, prosecutors said in a motion Monday.

“Defendant has a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers, and court staff,” the Manhattan district attorney’s office wrote. “Those remarks, as well as the inevitable reactions they incite from defendant’s followers and allies, pose a significant and imminent threat to the orderly administration of this criminal proceeding and a substantial likelihood of causing material prejudice.”

