CNN —

Authorities are investigating after Donald Trump Jr. on Monday opened a letter with unidentified white powder at his Florida home.

Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for Trump Jr., said, “The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly.”

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, shares the home in Jupiter, Florida, with his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is assisting with the investigation, which was first reported by The Daily Beast, but referred questions to the US Secret Service.

USSS declined to comment on the investigation.

Trump Jr., a high-profile surrogate for his father’s presidential campaign, recently made headlines when he appeared as part of the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case. Trump, his brother Eric Trump, his father and two former Trump Organization officials have appealed the $464 million judgment entered against them.

In 20