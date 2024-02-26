Sign up for CNN’s Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.

Many young people have reported having poor mental health during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Their experiences are affirmed by a new study finding that the rate of prescribing antidepressants to this group also spiked during the same period.

The number of young people between the ages 12 and 25 receiving antidepressants was already growing before the pandemic. But since the Covid-19 outbreak in the United States in March 2020, the dispensing rate rose nearly 64% faster than normal, according to the study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics. (Dispensing, in the context of this study, refers to antidepressants given to patients by retail, mail-order or long-term care pharmacies; it doesn’t reflect use of the medications once purchased.)

“The differences by sex are by far the thing that stood out to me the most,” the study’s first author, Dr. Kao-Ping Chua, said of the findings. Chua is a primary care pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.

In female adolescents ages 12 to 17, the dispensing rate increased 130% faster after March 2020, Chua said. For female young adults ages 18 to 25, the rate spiked by 60%.

“In stark contrast,” Chua added, “what we see is essentially no change in antidepressant dispensing rate after March 2020 in male young adults, and a surprising decline in antidepressant dispensing rate in male adolescents.”

A few earlier studies assessed changes in the post-pandemic dispensing rate nationally, but to the authors’ knowledge, the new study is the first one specific to adolescents and young adult