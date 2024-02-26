CNN —

Kevin Costner on Monday unveiled the trailer for his four-film project “Horizon: An American Saga” that he co-wrote, produced, directed and stars in.

“What you build, they will burn down,” Sam Worthington says in the trailer, while giving what appears to be a pep talk to a group of soldiers.

The statement is emblematic of clips shown throughout the preview, which features images of sweeping southwestern landscapes dotted with majestic mesas, burning homes and wagons and action-packed sequences of gun-slinging men on horseback engaging in battles to protect their land and families.

“You’re not taking the full measure of this, Mary,” Costner ominously says in the trailer to actress Abbey Lee, who appears to be his character’s love interest. “I know the man I met was on his way to kill everyone in that house.”

The first film spans the four years of the Civil War between 1861 and 1865 and chronicles “the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many,” according to an official synopsis.

The Oscar-winner’s directorial vision, the synopsis reads, “will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Horizon: An American Saga | Trailer 1

The all-star cast also includes Luke Wilson, Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Jamie Campbell Bower, Danny Huston, Giovanni Ribisi and Michael Anganaro, among many others.

“Horizon” garnered buzz last year when it was reported that Costner would not return for the second half of the final season of “Yellowstone,” the Paramount+ series in which he stars as the central character John Dutton, so he could focus on completing the films.

In a June interview with the Hollywood Reporter, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan admitted he was “disappointed” that Costner’s early departure is resulting in a “truncated” closure for his character.

At the same time, Sheridan insisted that his opinion of his star “hasn’t altered” and he expressed his understanding of Costner’s “passion project” being the reason for his early exit.

The first “Horizon: An American Saga” film will premiere in theaters on June 28, with part two premiering on August 16. Two additional films planned for the Warner Bros. project have not yet been shot. (CNN and Warner Bros. are both part Warner Bros. Discovery.)