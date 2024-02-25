A vigil will be held Monday afternoon for Laken Hope Riley, an Augusta University nursing student who was found dead after jogging on the University of Georgia campus last week, as her suspected killer’s immigration status has drawn the scrutiny of Republican leaders.
Riley, who was a UGA student until May 2023, was found dead Thursday near a lake on the university’s campus from blunt force trauma, according to UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark.
The suspect in her killing, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, has since been charged with felony murder, false imprisonment and kidnapping and concealing the death of another, jail records show. Investigators said there is no evidence that Ibarra knew Riley.
Ibarra’s status as an undocumented Venezuelan migrant is now being touted by s