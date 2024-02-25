jose antonio ibarra mugshot
Video Ad Feedback
Suspect in Laken Riley killing was arrested in 2022 for unlawful entry into US
02:17 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

A vigil will be held Monday afternoon for Laken Hope Riley, an Augusta University nursing student who was found dead after jogging on the University of Georgia campus last week, as her suspected killer’s immigration status has drawn the scrutiny of Republican leaders.

Riley, who was a UGA student until May 2023, was found dead Thursday near a lake on the university’s campus from blunt force trauma, according to UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark.

February 24, 2024: Police tape ropes off the crime scene on a trail behind Lake Herrick in Athens, Georgia, at the University of Georgia on Feb. 23, 2024. (Credit Image: Â© Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via ZUMA Press Wire)
February 24, 2024: Police tape ropes off the crime scene on a trail behind Lake Herrick in Athens, Georgia, at the University of Georgia on Feb. 23, 2024. (Credit Image: Â© Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via ZUMA Press Wire)
Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS/ZUMA Press

Related article Questions remain in investigation of death of Augusta University student found on UGA campus

The suspect in her killing, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, has since been charged with felony murder, false imprisonment and kidnapping and concealing the death of another, jail records show. Investigators said there is no evidence that Ibarra knew Riley.

Ibarra’s status as an undocumented Venezuelan migrant is now being touted by s