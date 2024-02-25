CNN —

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested in King County, Washington, on Saturday on a suspicion of a DUI charge, the Washington State Patrol confirmed to CNN.

Sherman was stopped by the Washington State Patrol for going 79 mph within a 60 mph zone at about 2 a.m. local time in Bellevue, according to a first appearance document, from which a District Court judge found probable cause for DUI.

Sherman told authorities he had two margaritas when asked if he’d had any alcohol to drink, according to the document, and he also agreed to a voluntary test.

The document also notes that Sherman’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and that there was an “odor of intoxicants.”

Sherman was arrested and booked at the King County Correctional Facility.

On Saturday, a King County District Court judge found probable cause for DUI, and he is expected to have a court hearing Monday to address conditions of release, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office could not confirm if Sherman has retained an attorney, and CNN has made attempts to reach out to his representatives.

A bail amount for Sherman has not been set because the court has not addressed the conditions of release, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.