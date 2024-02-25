CNN —

A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, on Sunday, according to a statement from the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

“The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3500 block of International Drive, NW, at approximately 1:00 p.m., to assist the United States Secret Service after an individual set themselves on fire in front of an embassy in the block,” MPD said in a statement to CNN.

The adult male was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, MPD said.