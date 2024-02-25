Editor’s Note: Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio’s daily program “The Dean Obeidallah Show.” Follow him on Threads. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

CNN —

Comedian Shane Gillis hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, leading some to criticize the famed TV sketch show for giving a platform to the controversial comedian, who has a well-documented history of making racist comments.

Dean Obeidallah CNN

The 36-year-old comic has been known to spew offensive jokes and off-base remarks about Blacks, Asians, Jews, the LGBTQ community and other groups. In fact, Gillis was hired by “SNL” in 2019 to be a member of the cast, but was fired before his first show over racist comments about Asians he’d made on his podcast the previous year.

So, what’s changed since 2019? Gillis certainly doesn’t appear to have.

In 2021, when asked about the ethnic slurs that got him fired before his planned debut on “SNL,” the comedian didn’t even attempt to dial back his offensive remarks. “I definitely wouldn’t have changed what we did, our podcast,” he told fellow podcaster Theo Von. “That’s how I got to New York.”

Since losing the “SNL” gig, Gillis has only leaned into what some call “cringe humor” and others rightly slam as bigotry. As Vox recently wrote, Gillis has “continued to use his comedy to be openly bigoted toward marginalized groups, continuing to engage in racist, anti-trans, anti-gay, antisemitic, and arguably white supremacist statements.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times in an article last week catalogued offensive comments made by Gillis between 2018 and 2019 on his podcast. Examples included Gillis’s tasteless quip purporting to bat down a stereotype about homophobic people, but instead using it to attack other minorities.

After the announcement that Gillis had been tapped to host “SNL,” TMZ released even more examples of the comedian’s past podcast bigotry including times when “he unloaded the N-word, the homophobic f-word, and a particular Jewish slur, too.”

Years ago, that type of offensive commentary likely would have sunk a comedian or at least triggered a media firestorm. But that’s no longer the case. Even among the cast members of “SNL,” we didn’t see any public outrage or protest over Gillis hosting. (By contrast, in 2022 some “SNL” cast members and writers boycotted the episode hosted by Dave Chappelle in protest over his repeated jokes about transgender people.)

Far from being canceled, Gillis’s style of comedy and comments on his podcast have made him beloved in certain circles. His podcast now has more than 80,000 Patreon subscribers, which earns him about $180,000 a month, and his podcast is the most-subscribed show on the Patreon platform, according to Vox.

Gillis’s first stand-up special in 2021 posted to YouTube had more than 24 million views. That led to a Netflix special in 2023, “Beautiful Dogs,” that was one of the streaming platform’s top 10 most popular shows. The slurs from his podcast, though, are not part of his comedy although the homophobia is evident, one New York Times culture reporter noted.