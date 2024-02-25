Soldiers carry the coffin of Ukrainian poet and serviceman Maksym Kryvtsov who was killed in action fighting against Russia's attack on Ukraine, during his funeral ceremony at St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv, January 11, 2024.
CNN  — 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 31,000 of his country’s soldiers have been killed in the war with Russia, a rare admission by Kyiv of its military losses.

Speaking at a conference in Kyiv on Sunday, Zelensky disputed Russian claims of much higher numbers when it comes to Ukrainian casualties. He added that “tens of thousands” of civilians have died in Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

An almost empty Red Square with the St. Basil's Cathedral, left, the Kremlin Wall and the Spasskaya Tower, right, in the background are seen at dawn in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

CNN cannot independently verify the numbers, and it is unclear if they refer to fatalities since 2014, when Russia began backing separatists in eastern Ukraine, or 2022, when the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion. Saturday marked two years since the incursion.

Throughout the conflict, Kyiv has been hesitant to admit how many soldiers have been killed. Former Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in June 2022 that he believed tens of thousands of Ukrainians had been killed since February of that year.

Two months later, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, then the head of Ukraine’s armed forces, said 9,000 troops had been killed.

Russia, meanwhile, has lost a staggering 87% of the total number of active-duty ground troops it had prior to the invasion, a source familiar with a declassified US intelligence assessment provided to Congress told CNN in December.