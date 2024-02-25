CNN —

February 26, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we highlight the Odysseus lunar lander, which became the first US-made spacecraft to land on the moon in 50 years! We explain what’s next in moon exploration and how a host of nations and companies are gearing up for their own lunar expeditions. Next, we examine a financial trend called “loud budgeting” and why it’s resonating with so many people. And before we go, we highlight the achievements of Jane Bolin and Max Robinson as part of our series profiling amazing individuals throughout Black History Month. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10