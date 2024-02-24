Markus Rufer, President and CEO of Scorpius, and team members celebrate as the Spacecraft Odysseus lands on the moon from Scorpius Space Launch Company in Torrance, California, on February 22, 2024. The Intuitive Machines Nova-C class lunar lander, powered by SSLC propellant tanks, is bound for the moon, where it will attempt to land near the south pole on February 22 and carry out experiments that pave the way for the return of US astronauts later this decade. (Photo by David SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Gazing at February’s full snow moon, which will illuminate the night sky this weekend, may feel a little more special than usual after a dramatic lunar landing.

Just over a week after launching, the uncrewed Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 lander, also called Odysseus or “Odie,” successfully touched down near the lunar south pole Thursday night.

It was a historic moment. The milestone marked the first time a commercial spacecraft has soft-landed on the moon — and the first US-made spacecraft to reach the lunar surface since Apollo 17 in 1972.

However, Odie’s journey was anything but expected, and the spacecraft experienced a “dynamic situation” that forced the mission team members to think quickly on their feet to avoid disaster.

Tuning in to the webcast of the landing felt as dramatic as watching a space thriller, and it was a reminder of why