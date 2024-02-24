CNN —

The suspect in the killing of an Augusta University College of Nursing student on the University of Georgia campus in Athens did not attend school at the campus and did not know the victim, authorities said Friday.

The killing of Laken Hope Riley, a junior on the dean’s list at Augusta University, appears to be a “crime of opportunity” by “an individual who woke up with bad intentions,” University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark said.

Campus police said they are recommending charges against Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, of Athens, including felony murder, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and concealing the death of another in Riley’s killing. Ibarra will be taken to the Clark County Jail, police said at a Friday news conference.

Riley was found dead near a lake at the University of Georgia’s campus Thursday after jogging in the area. The Athens-Clarke County Coroner identified the 22-year-old nursing student on Friday morning.

An examination on Friday revealed she died from blunt force trauma, Clark said at Friday’s news conference.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was arrested on Friday. Clarke County Sheriff’s Office

The police chief announced Ibarra was taken into custody on Friday. There were no indications of a continuing threat to the community related to the case, Clark said.

The evidence suggests the killing was “a solo act,” Clark said, adding authorities had taken several people into custody but are only arresting Ibarra.

“This was a very isolated incident,” Clark said at the Friday news conference. “We haven’t had a homicide at the University of Georgia in almost 30 years.”

Police have executed a search warrant at Ibarra’s apartment as they continue to collect evidence.

Police used video footage from campus security cameras as well as key input from the community and physical evidence to tie the suspect to Riley’s killing, Clark said.