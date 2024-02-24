CNN —

Jürgen Klopp’s season-long send-off is well and truly in full swing and Liverpool can get the German’s farewell off to a perfect start with victory over Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The two teams arrive at the first major final of the season – the Carabao Cup is English football’s secondary cup competition after the FA Cup – after differing campaigns so far, to put it mildly, and silverware at this stage would be huge boost for both clubs – though for very different reasons.

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League less than a month after Klopp shocked the city and wider football world by revealing he would be leaving at the end of the season, an announcement that seems to have galvanized the Merseyside club.

The Reds can win four trophies this season to give Klopp a perfect send-off, with the Carabao Cup, Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League all very much within Liverpool’s grasp.

Liverpool goes into the final against Chelsea as heavy favorite with bookmakers, though Klopp attempted to play down his side’s chances after Wednesday’s comeback victory over Luton Town in the Premier League.

“We have to see [who will be fit for the final], but I said it before the game [against Luton] as long as we have 11 players we will go for it,” Klopp said, per the BBC.

That was a reference to Liverpool’s lengthy injury list. Joël Matip, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Thiago will miss Sunday’s final, while Mo Salah, Darwin Nuñez and Dominik Szoboszlai face late fitness tests.

“Will we be big favourites? Definitely not. Since we [last] played them [Chelsea], they have improved a lot and it will be tricky,” added Klopp.

Liverpool can win four trophies in Klopp's final season. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

‘A huge, huge figure’

Speaking to CNN earlier this month, Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold spoke of the determination the players have to win all four trophies on offer, a sentiment keenly shared among the club’s fanbase.

“I can talk for hours about the impact he’s had on the city and how big he is to the people,” said Alexander-Arnold, referring to Klopp.

“Not just football fans, but the city in general. He’s a huge, huge figure, someone who’s been amazing. You couldn’t ask for more from a manager, and that’s not even talking about the football side of things.

“His values, ethics and his morals align with the club’s values and the city’s values.”