The electorate that Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are battling to win in South Carolina looks much more like Iowa than New Hampshire, according to the initial results of CNN’s exit poll for the state’s Republican presidential primary.
As in January’s Iowa caucuses, well over 4 in 10 South Carolina primary voters describe themselves as affiliated with the MAGA movement, the exit poll finds.
Roughly 8 in 10 say that they’re conservatives, with more than 4 in 10 calling themselves very conservative.
And only about one-third acknowledge that Joe Biden was the legitimate victor of the 2020 presidential election – similar to Iowa, but lower than in New Hampshire, where nearly half of primary voters acknowledged Biden’s victory.
Trump dominated the Iowa caucuses, taking 51% of the vote, while Haley trailed in third place behind Florida Gov.