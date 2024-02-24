Editor’s Note: Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

The images are a cinematic and chilling message to the world but one that is not quite what Russian President Vladimir Putin may have intended. A young woman in a white jacket, yet another prisoner in Russia, is seen led by a masked security officer. The prisoner is Ksenia Karelina, a 33-year-old US-Russian dual citizen, appearing to be blindfolded with her own knit cap as the uniformed man binds her wrists in handcuffs and leads her down a dark stairwell. She eventually appears in a holding cell in a Russian courtroom.

It’s the latest effort by the Kremlin to intimidate. But in its attempt to exercise and display its strength, Putin is showing his fear. Why would the absolute ruler of a nuclear-armed power find it necessary to imprison Karelina?

News of Russia’s arrest of the dual citizen, who works as an esthetician in Los Angeles as she pursues her passion as a ballerina, emerged around the same time as the death of opposition leader Alexey Navalny in an Arctic penal colony. Navalny was openly committed to bringing democracy to Russia, to exposing Putin’s corruption and brutality.

But Karelina? How is she a threat to Putin?

It seems Putin doesn’t tolerate the most minimal sign of opposition, even if it’s imaginary.

Multiple Russians were arrested for holding up blank pieces of paper in the early days of Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, after thousands more had been jailed for openly protesting Russia’s aggression.

Karelina’s employer says she was arrested on charges of treason. Her crime: allegedly donating $51.80 to Razom, a US charity that supports Ukraine.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the infamous KGB, appears to confirm it, saying her crime was “providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of our country.”