Kostyantynivka, eastern Ukraine CNN —

Artem spends a lot of time thinking about the shots he can’t afford to take.

As a battery commander in the 26th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian military, he decides when his gunners fire and when they need to hold off.

Lately, it’s been a lot more of the latter.

It’s a horrible feeling, Artem told CNN sitting at a makeshift desk in a narrow dugout just a few miles from the front line in eastern Ukraine. He sees what is happening on the battlefield on the screens in front of him and often receives requests for support directly from infantry units there.

“Last summer, we used 100 shells per day. The enemy infantry did not even think about moving here. They had no plans to advance because they knew that every unit that was here would use everything they had to repel their attack,” the 24-year-old, whose call sign is “Shaman,” said. He asked for his last name to not be published, for safety reasons.

These days, his men are forced to make do with a fraction of the amount of ammunition they used to have. That means they can only strike top priority targets, a limitation which is allowing Russian troops to slip through.

“In the past, if I saw their firing position, a dugout, machine guns… I would hit them. Now I don’t do that,” he said. “The priority is the tank, the gun - if it is firing, the multiple launch rocket systems. If I see infantry and no one gives me a command, then I don’t shoot, because we have to save the shells.”

It’s a scenario that’s playing out up and down the front lines in Ukraine. As the United States Congress stalls on US President Joe Biden’s request for an additional $60 billion in security assistance for Kyiv, Ukrainian commanders are facing tough choices on how to use the dwindling stockpiles of ammunition.

Kyiv suffered its most significant loss in recent months last week when its troops abandoned Avdiivka, a town that has been on the front lines since Russian-backed separatists seized control of parts of the eastern Donbas region in 2014.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN that Avdiivka would not have been lost if Ukraine “had received all the artillery ammunition that we needed to defend it.”

It’s a blunt assessment, but one that international observers agree with. The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, said that delays in Western help, “namely artillery ammunition and critical air defense systems, inhibited Ukrainian troops from defending against Russian advances in Avdiivka.”

Oleh Kalashnikov, the spokesperson for the 26th Artillery Brigade, said that the change in supplies in recent months has been significant.

“An offensive does not work without artillery. If we want to launch an assault somewhere, the artillery must strike first. Only after that comes the infantry, otherwise there might be losses,” he told CNN in Kramatorsk.

“When [the Russians] launch an assault and our infantry asks for artillery support, when it works well, the infantry immediately feels better and more secure because they know they are protected, because we simply cut off the enemy with the artillery fire,” he explained. “It has a psychological effect too.”

He said that, while the Ukrainian army had a clear advantage in the number of shells fired earlier in the war, that has gradually been lost, and it’s now Russia that has the clear edge on ammunition.

The Ukrainian military does not release exact numbers of artillery rounds it has available. Researchers, western and Ukrainian officials and others offer widely different estimates of Russian and Ukrainian fire. What is clear though is that Russia is firing multiple times as many rounds as Ukraine.

More injured, more killed

At a medical facility not far from the Bakhmut area front line, Dr. Sviatoslav Mykytiuk is also seeing the painful consequences of the ammunition shortages.

Mykytiuk is the surgeon of the 22nd Brigade’s medical company and has spent the past year stationed in the area. He said the nature of injuries he is dealing with has changed dramatically over that time.

“Because the weapons, their quantity and quality are changing. These are mainly (different types of) drones, long-range artillery and missiles,” he said.

Mykytiuk said more soldiers are getting injured on the front lines because Russian infantry can get within firing distance of Ukrainian troops more often.