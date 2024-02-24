CNN —

Pedro Pascal is not one to deliver a status quo award show acceptance speech, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

True to form, when he won the award for outstanding actor in a drama series for HBO’s “The Last of Us” at the SAG Awards on Saturday, he revealed to the audience that he was a bit inebriated.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk,” he stammered, going on to express his gratitude by joyously shouting, “Thank you so much for this!”

Pascal did make sure to thank his family and the execs at HBO, joking that he’s happy they gave him a job because “I have no skills, I have no other interests.” (HBO and CNN share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

He also joked that he couldn’t remember any of his fellow nominees’ names, a list that included “Succession” star Keiran Culkin, with whom he’s had a hilarious fake feud during this awards season.

“I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave,” Pascal said at the end of his speech with a smirk, as he walked off stage clutching his statuette.

Backstage with Netflix’s SAG correspondant Tan France, Pascal admitted he really wasn’t sure how he felt about how his speech went.

“I don’t remember what I said, I just was very surprised,” he said.

Pascal has made memorable on-stage appearances all throughout award season, but none more memorable than with his fellow nominee Culkin, with whom he’s traded witty barbs during both the Emmys and Golden Globes this year.

The two are actually friends in real life, Pascal told France, and they’ve known each other for years.

“It’s been amazing to see him in that show,” Pascal said of Culkin’s turn in “Succession.”